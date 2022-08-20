Amnesty International urges Sri Lankan govt to stop using PTA against protesters

Amnesty International urges Sri Lankan govt to stop using PTA against protesters

August 20, 2022   05:44 pm

Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to not use the draconian anti-terror law, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against protesters for their acts of civil disobedience.

In a Twitter thread, the international rights organization said it is “deeply concerned by reports that Wasantha Mudalige, the Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation, is currently being held at the Terrorism Investigation Division by the authorities.”

Urging to refrain from using the PTA against protesters, Amnesty International called on the government to repeal the anti-terror law instead.

“Arbitrarily detaining protesters and charging them with serious criminal offences that are not justified by their actions, such as terrorism-related charges, is against international law,” the organization said further.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Funds given to maintain children's homes inadequate: probations officers

Funds given to maintain children's homes inadequate: probations officers

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara at Grandpass in Colombo

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara at Grandpass in Colombo

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

Hirunika records statement with CID

Hirunika records statement with CID

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country