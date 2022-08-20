Amnesty International urges Sri Lankan govt to stop using PTA against protesters

Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to not use the draconian anti-terror law, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against protesters for their acts of civil disobedience.

In a Twitter thread, the international rights organization said it is “deeply concerned by reports that Wasantha Mudalige, the Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation, is currently being held at the Terrorism Investigation Division by the authorities.”

Urging to refrain from using the PTA against protesters, Amnesty International called on the government to repeal the anti-terror law instead.

“Arbitrarily detaining protesters and charging them with serious criminal offences that are not justified by their actions, such as terrorism-related charges, is against international law,” the organization said further.