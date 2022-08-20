Hirunika leaves CID after recording hours-long statement

August 20, 2022   06:28 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a nearly five-hour statement from former parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra today.

She arrived at the CID premises at around 11.00 a.m. this morning.

Speaking to the media after recording the statement, Premachandra said she was inquired about the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo 03.

During a protest staged outside the Acting President’s private residence on 09th July, a group of people stormed the premises and later set fire to the establishment which was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Ranil Wickremesinghe had inherited.

Meanwhile, several media persons on duty were also brutally attacked by the STF officers at the scene.

Premachandra said President Wickremesinghe has mentioned her name in his statement given to the law enforcement authorities.

Speaking further, she said those who were involved in setting fire to the president’s private residence are still at large.

