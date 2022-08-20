Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations
August 20, 2022 07:21 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) resumed operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery today (Aug 20), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.
The refinery remained closed for several months due to crude oil shortges.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lawmaker said 100,000 metric tons of crude oil is being discharged at present, and that the CPC expects to receive the second crude oil cargo of 120,000 metric tons next week.
With these two cargos, the refinery will be able to operate at full capacity for 40 days, Minister Wijesekera said further.
Meanwhile, jet fuel cargo will be unloaded tonight, he added.
