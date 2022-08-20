Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations

August 20, 2022   07:21 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) resumed operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery today (Aug 20), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

The refinery remained closed for several months due to crude oil shortges.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lawmaker said 100,000 metric tons of crude oil is being discharged at present, and that the CPC expects to receive the second crude oil cargo of 120,000 metric tons next week.

With these two cargos, the refinery will be able to operate at full capacity for 40 days, Minister Wijesekera said further.

Meanwhile, jet fuel cargo will be unloaded tonight, he added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.20

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Funds given to maintain children's homes inadequate: probations officers

Funds given to maintain children's homes inadequate: probations officers

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara at Grandpass in Colombo

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara at Grandpass in Colombo

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

Hirunika records statement with CID

Hirunika records statement with CID

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples