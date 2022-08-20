Austria donates consignment of essential medicines to Sri Lanka

The Government of Austria recently donated an urgently required consignment of essential medicines worth LKR 4 million to the Government of Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consignment, containing 27 essential medicines, was handed over to the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda by the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Austria in New Delhi Matthias Radosztics at the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi. The Austrian Embassy in New Delhi is concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka.

This donation of medicines was in response to the appeal made by the Government of Sri Lanka to foreign countries for medicines urgently required in Sri Lanka.

Accepting the consignment, High Commissioner Moragoda expressed his appreciation to the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Austria for this gesture of friendship and goodwill by the Austrian Government. The High Commission will take immediate action to dispatch these medicines to Sri Lanka.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi functions as the main coordinating point between the concurrently accredited 94 Foreign Missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.