Ten U.S. congressmen urge additional support for Sri Lanka

August 21, 2022   12:14 am

Ten members of the U.S. Congress have urged their Secretary of State to take additional swift action to provide meaningful support to the Sri Lankan people in their time of need.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, the ten congresspersons said they remain deeply concerned by the unprecedented and disastrous economic crisis currently facing Sri Lanka.

“We welcome efforts of the State Department and USAID have made to address the urgent needs of the people of Sri Lanka, but given the scale and impact of the crisis, we urge you to take additional swift action to provide meaningful support to the Sri Lankan people in their time of need.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country (English)

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country (English)

President assures adequate fertilizer supply for Maha Season

President assures adequate fertilizer supply for Maha Season

Paddy farmers afflicted without adequate fuel to operate machinery

Paddy farmers afflicted without adequate fuel to operate machinery

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.20