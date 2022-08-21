Ten U.S. congressmen urge additional support for Sri Lanka

Ten members of the U.S. Congress have urged their Secretary of State to take additional swift action to provide meaningful support to the Sri Lankan people in their time of need.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, the ten congresspersons said they remain deeply concerned by the unprecedented and disastrous economic crisis currently facing Sri Lanka.

“We welcome efforts of the State Department and USAID have made to address the urgent needs of the people of Sri Lanka, but given the scale and impact of the crisis, we urge you to take additional swift action to provide meaningful support to the Sri Lankan people in their time of need.”