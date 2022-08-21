Four injured in motor accident on expressway

Four people have sustained injuries in a motor accident on the Central Expressway early this morning (Aug 21).

Among the injured is the well-known tuition class instructor for Advanced Level Biology, Dinesh Muthugala.

However, none of them are in critical condition, according to the police. They are currently receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The accident took place near 69.2 milestone in Danbokka area on the Central Expressway, as a jeep rear-ended a fuel bowser travelling in front of them.