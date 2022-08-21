Four injured in motor accident on expressway

Four injured in motor accident on expressway

August 21, 2022   10:49 am

Four people have sustained injuries in a motor accident on the Central Expressway early this morning (Aug 21).

Among the injured is the well-known tuition class instructor for Advanced Level Biology, Dinesh Muthugala.

However, none of them are in critical condition, according to the police. They are currently receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The accident took place near 69.2 milestone in Danbokka area on the Central Expressway, as a jeep rear-ended a fuel bowser travelling in front of them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil calls on Maha Nayaka Theros

President Ranil calls on Maha Nayaka Theros

President Ranil calls on Maha Nayaka Theros

Election chief on holding local govt polls

Election chief on holding local govt polls

Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya says its stance remains unchanged

Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya says its stance remains unchanged

SLPP MPs trying to reorganize to deceive people again: Sajith

SLPP MPs trying to reorganize to deceive people again: Sajith

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)