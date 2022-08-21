Sajith urges govt to act in best interest of people and country
August 21, 2022 11:48 am
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged the government to act in the best interest of the people, the country and democracy.
The democracy is threatened when the next generation is silenced for protesting for basic needs, he said further, taking to his official Twitter handle.
Those who exercise this right should be protected instead of persecuting them by weaponising the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Premadasa added.