208 Sri Lanka flights stopped in Kerala for refuelling since May

A total of 208 Sri Lankan flights have had a stopover at Kerala’s 208 Sri Lanka flights had stopover at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for refuelling since May 27 this year, Indian media says.

According to ANI news agency, four flights had stopped at Thiruvananthapuram – the capital of the Indian state of Kerala – on Saturday (Aug 20) for refuelling purposes.

Of these, the most number of flights belonged to the national carrier SriLankan Airlines. The news report further read that 130 SriLankan Airlines in total have stopped at Thiruvananthapuram for refuelling until yesterday.

The SriLankan flights started refuelling from Thiruvananthapuram Airport since May 27 after being afflicted by a shortage of fuel.



-with inputs from ANI news agency