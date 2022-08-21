Two arrested over shooting inside Mount Lavinia court

Two individuals including a woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that took place inside the Mount Lavinia court complex earlier this month.

The suspects were taken into custody by the Sri Jayewardenepura Special Task Force officers in the area of Delgoda.

They have been handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police for further investigations.

According to the police, 4 g and 520 mg of heroin were seized from the possession of the suspects at the time of the arrest.

The suspects are to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

On August 04, a person who was among the crowd had opened fire at a suspect who was in the dock in the Mount Lavinia Court on Thursday (Aug 04) and fled the scene. No casualties were reported in the shooting.

A search was initiated immediately after the incident to apprehend the gunman.

It was reported that with the re-commencing of court affairs after lunch and during the hearing of a case pertaining to a financial fraud before Mount Lavinia Chief Magistrate Kosala Senadheera, an individual who was within the court premises pulled out a pistol and fired at a defendant who was standing in the dock.

Two defendants had been in the court dock at the time and that none of them were injured in the shooting. The shooter then fired into the air and fled the court premises.

The defendant in question had arrived at the court for the hearing of a case pertaining to an incident of financial fraud. According to reports, police suspect that the shooting is related underworld criminal syndicate.