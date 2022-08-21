Navy seizes petrol stock worth over Rs. 900,000 in Kalpitiya

Sri Lanka Navy seized about 2,030 liters of petrol, made ready to be transported by illegal means during a special operation carried out in Sengumalawatta area in Kalpitiya in the evening of August 20.

Three suspects and two lorries were also taken into custody along with the seized fuel volumes.

In this special operation, SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command had searched 02 suspicious lorries in Sengumalawatta area in Kalpitiya and the operation led to the seizure of about 2030 liters of petrol made ready to be transported by illegal means.

The apprehended suspects were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, Wariyapola and Rathnapura, who are from 28 to 48 years of age.

Meanwhile, the market value of the stock of seized petrol has been estimated over Rs. 900,000. The suspects along with petrol and the vehicles used for the illegal act were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.