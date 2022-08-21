UNDCO delegates on visit to northern areas

The UN Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) delegation has engaged in a visit to the northern areas in the country on Saturday (Aug 20), according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The delegation is led by UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific David McLachlan-Karr.

They have held talks with the Mayor of Jaffna and discussed the issues faced by the people in the north.

Subsequently, the d UNDCO delegation was in talks with the relatives of missing persons, who appealed to the United Nations to intervene to provide solutions to their issues.