UNDCO delegates on visit to northern areas

August 21, 2022   04:33 pm

The UN Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) delegation has engaged in a visit to the northern areas in the country on Saturday (Aug 20), according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The delegation is led by UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific David McLachlan-Karr.

They have held talks with the Mayor of Jaffna and discussed the issues faced by the people in the north.

Subsequently, the d UNDCO delegation was in talks with the relatives of missing persons, who appealed to the United Nations to intervene to provide solutions to their issues.

