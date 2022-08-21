CID to take over interrogation of Wasantha Mudalige

On the instructions of IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, questioning of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and two others will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, the police intend to request the Ministry of Defence to extend the detention order by 72 hours on Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake, who are currently in custody.

The three individuals were placed under arrest on the August 18 following a protest march in Colombo.

Later, the Defence Ministry granted permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

Police had stated that IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige was arrested as there is a pending arrest warrant against him.

The arrests were made after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students who were marching through Town Hall and towards Union Place despite police blockades.

The protest march had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.