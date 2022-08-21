CID to take over interrogation of Wasantha Mudalige

CID to take over interrogation of Wasantha Mudalige

August 21, 2022   05:10 pm

On the instructions of IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, questioning of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and two others will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, the police intend to request the Ministry of Defence to extend the detention order by 72 hours on Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake, who are currently in custody.

The three individuals were placed under arrest on the August 18 following a protest march in Colombo.

Later, the Defence Ministry granted permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

Police had stated that IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige was arrested as there is a pending arrest warrant against him.

The arrests were made after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students who were marching through Town Hall and towards Union Place despite police blockades.

The protest march had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wasantha Mudalige held under detention orders taken out of police station

Wasantha Mudalige held under detention orders taken out of police station

Four injured in fatal collision on Central Expressway

Four injured in fatal collision on Central Expressway

Farmers complain of inadequate fuel to operate agricultural machinery

Farmers complain of inadequate fuel to operate agricultural machinery

The 'crows' have come out of hiding - Sajith

The 'crows' have come out of hiding - Sajith

Sri Lanka aims to welcome 1 million tourists this year: Minister Harin

Sri Lanka aims to welcome 1 million tourists this year: Minister Harin

President Ranil calls on Maha Nayaka Theros

President Ranil calls on Maha Nayaka Theros

Election chief on holding local govt polls

Election chief on holding local govt polls