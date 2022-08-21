27-year-old female falls to death from Uthuwankanda
A young female has died after falling off Uthuwankanda, also knownn as Saradiel Rock, in Mawanella today (Aug 21).
According to the police, the deceased, a student of the University of Peradeniya, was employed as an additional agricultural consultant.
The 27-year-old fell to death while hiking Uthuwankanda with a group of 58 students of the Agriculture Faculty of Peradeniya University.
She was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Mawanella Hospital, the police said further.