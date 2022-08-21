Police seek public assistance identify more suspects

August 21, 2022   06:34 pm

The police are seeking the assistance of the general public to identify several individuals who were involved in the recent unrest at the Polduwa Junction.

In a statement, the police media division said the Western Province (South) Crimes Division has initiated investigations into the tense situation reported at the Polduwa Junction on the 13th of July.

The police have released the images of 23 more suspects who were captured on video footage while engaging in protests and behaving in unruly manner.

More information on the suspects can be submitted to the following contact numbers:
0112 829 388
071 30 64 165
071 85 92 209

