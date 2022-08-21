The public servants who do not perform their duties properly should leave the service immediately, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

Addressing the District Development Council in Anuradhapura today (Aug 21), the Head of State said his aim is to unite everyone for the future of the country.

Public sector officials and provincial representatives of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), United National Party (UNP) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had joined the event to look into the development work of the district and to discuss future plans.

President Wickremesinghe said he extended an invitation not to request anyone to join the United National Party (UNP), but to join hands with him to rebuild the country without delay.

Stressing that the country needs a new political concept and decent political journey, the President stated that the old system of governance has been rejected by the people.

Public sector employees at grassroot level should be committed to work for the betterment of their Grama Niladhari Divisions and to fulfil the needs of the people, he emphasized.

Anuradhapura religious areas will be developed into a major tourist attraction, President Wickremesinghe said, adding that a committee representing all relevant stakeholders will soon be appointed for this purpose.