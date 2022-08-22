Sri Lanka envoy expresses gratitude to US congresspeople for showing interest in the country

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States Mahinda Samarasinghe has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ten members of US Congress for their interest Sri Lanka and the welfare of the Sri Lankan people.

In a letter addressed to US Congress member Dina Titus, the envoy said Sri Lanka, in particular, is grateful for the several initiatives the United States is taking to guarantee food security through agencies such as the USAID, the donation of Covid-19 vaccines, the efforts of US-based charitable foundations in supplying essential medicines, other material aid and also intangible assistance like the support for the island nation’s forthcoming arrangements with the International Monetary Fund aimed at debt sustainability and accelerated growth.

These remarks came in response to the letter directed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power by ten members of the US Congress on August 18, urging additional support for Sri Lankan people in their times of need.

Samarasinghe said Sri Lanka looks forward to welcoming USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Sri Lanka next month. “We hope to work closely with USAID in delivering relief to the Sri Lankan people in numerous spheres of activity.”

He also stated that he hopes to build on the strong foundations of the longstanding mutual friendship between Sri Lanka and the United States.

Samarasinghe, with regard to recent developments in diverse fields that address certain issues and concerns adverted to in their letter, said Sri Lanka parliament plans to debate an interim budget on August 30 through September 02 that will enable the process of economic recovery while maintaining essential supplies and services that support a return to normal civic life.