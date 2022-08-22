IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

The IGP has instructed police to hand over IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and two others to the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) if they are suspected to be involved in any terrorist activities, the Police Spokesman said.

It was reported yesterday that on the instructions of IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, questioning of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and two others would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, the police intend to request the Ministry of Defence to extend the detention order on Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, who are currently in custody.

The three individuals were placed under arrest on the August 18 following a protest march in Colombo.

Later, the Defence Ministry granted permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

Police had stated that IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige was arrested as there is a pending arrest warrant against him.

The arrests were made after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students who were marching through Town Hall and towards Union Place despite police blockades.

The protest march had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor says signing the detention order on three activists including Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige would mark a dark day for Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Lawlor raised deep concerns about the arrest of Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

She went on to urge President Ranil Wickremesinghe not to sign the detention order on the three activists.