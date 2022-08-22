Death toll rises in Ambalangoda shooting

Death toll rises in Ambalangoda shooting

August 22, 2022   09:01 am

The death toll from the shooting incident at Delduwa in Ambalangoda last night has increased to two after one person hospitalized following the incident had succumbed to injuries. 

The shooting incident had reportedly occurred at around 8.30 p.m. yesterday (21) when an unidentified gunman had opened fire at five persons who were on the upper floor of a hotel in the Delduwa area.

One person was killed on the spot while another two had been admitted to the Ambalangoda Hospital with gunshot injuries. 

However, one of them who was in critical condition has succumbed to injuries, according to hospital sources.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Lenamulla and Kuligoda areas.

Preliminary police inquiries have uncovered that last night’s shooting had been carried out as a result of another previous murder committed in the Ambalangoda area.

However, no further information has been uncovered so far regarding the shooting while Amabalangoda Police are conducting investigations. 

