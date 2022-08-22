Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

August 22, 2022   10:50 am

The Supreme Court today commenced hearing of nine petitions filed challenging the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The hearing of the petitions is held before the three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Arjuna Obeysekera.

The petitions have been filed by nine citizens including the Secretary of the ‘Vinivinda Peramuna’ attoney-at-law Nagananda Kodituwakku, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, attorney-at-law Nuwan Ballantudawa, Tissa Bandara Ratnayake, H.D.J. Kulatunga and B.P. Dahanayake.

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petitions.

The petitioners claim that the “Draft Bill of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution” proposed to be presented to the current constitution by the government was submitted to the parliamentary agenda on the 10th of August.

The petitioners also alleged that certain clauses in it are against the provisions of the present constitution.

The petitions have also allege that the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are being violated through this.

Therefore, the petitions have further requested the Supreme Court to give a decision that if it is necessary to pass the clauses included in the relevant bill, it should be passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Parliament and a referendum.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Price of kerosene increased by Rs. 253

Price of kerosene increased by Rs. 253

Price of kerosene increased by Rs. 253

Chinese research ship 'Yuan Wang 5' to leave Sri Lanka today

Chinese research ship 'Yuan Wang 5' to leave Sri Lanka today

Wild elephant problem in Anamaduwa

Wild elephant problem in Anamaduwa

Two persons killed in shooting incident at Ambalangoda

Two persons killed in shooting incident at Ambalangoda

Sri Lanka expresses gratitude for US Congress for interest in the island (English)

Sri Lanka expresses gratitude for US Congress for interest in the island (English)

Ten U.S. Congress members urge additional support for Sri Lanka (English)

Ten U.S. Congress members urge additional support for Sri Lanka (English)

SLPP MPs trying to reorganize to deceive people again: Sajith (English)

SLPP MPs trying to reorganize to deceive people again: Sajith (English)

Cardinal raises doubts about delays in probes into Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal raises doubts about delays in probes into Easter attacks (English)