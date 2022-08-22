Direct cash subsidy for low-income families, sectors dependent on kerosene

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara states that the Kerosene price revision was a must for many years.

In a tweet, the Minister also mentioned that one major reason for the losses of Ceylon Petroleum Cooperation (CPC) was selling kerosene at subsidized prices.

He added that with prices now on par with costs, the government has proposed a direct cash subsidy to low income families, fisheries and plantation sectors that depend on kerosene.

The price of kerosene was increased by Rs. 253 with effect from midnight yesterday (Aug 21).