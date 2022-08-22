Nearly 300,000 citizens at risk of losing their votes

If an election is held in the country before October 31, nearly 300,000 citizens of the country will lose their votes, according to sources from within the Election Commission.

The certification of the electoral roll relevant to the electoral roll revision of this year is scheduled to be done on the 31st of October.

In that case, it is reported that it will not be possible to include the names received for inclusion in the voter’s list during that year.

However, political sources mentioned that there is no preparation to hold an election before October 31.

Meanwhile, a discussion will be held tomorrow (23), among the representatives of the Election Commission and the political parties which do not represent the parliament.

It is reported that the amendments to the electoral system will be discussed there.

Earlier, the Election Commission also held a discussion with the political party representatives from the parliament.