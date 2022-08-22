Nearly 300,000 citizens at risk of losing their votes

Nearly 300,000 citizens at risk of losing their votes

August 22, 2022   12:25 pm

If an election is held in the country before October 31, nearly 300,000 citizens of the country will lose their votes, according to sources from within the Election Commission.

The certification of the electoral roll relevant to the electoral roll revision of this year is scheduled to be done on the 31st of October.

In that case, it is reported that it will not be possible to include the names received for inclusion in the voter’s list during that year.

However, political sources mentioned that there is no preparation to hold an election before October 31.

Meanwhile, a discussion will be held tomorrow (23), among the representatives of the Election Commission and the political parties which do not represent the parliament.

It is reported that the amendments to the electoral system will be discussed there.

Earlier, the Election Commission also held a discussion with the political party representatives from the parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda