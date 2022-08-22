Another person who forcibly entered Rupavahini premises arrested

Police have arrested the second person who had forcibly entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) premises along with activist Dhaniz Ali.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the accused, Chaminda Kelumpriya Amarasinghe, was arrested after surrendering to the Cinnamon Garden Police.

‘Aragalaya’ activist Dhaniz Ali was also recently arrested for forcibly entering the Rupavahini Corporation and disrupting the broadcast

Ali, a 31-year-old, from Webada in Kurunegala, was arrested on the night of July 26 while trying to fly out to Dubai on a flight from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

He is accused of forcibly entering Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation with several other activists and attempting to disrupt telecasts last month.

On July 13, a group of protesters including Dhaniz Alia had forced their way into the state-owned media institute, demanding that only anti-government protests-related news be broadcast thereafter.

Two of the protesters then appeared on a live interview, after which the channel suspended its live and recorded telecasts for a brief period of time.