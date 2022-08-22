All passenger transport regulatory powers to be vested in NTC
August 22, 2022 12:39 pm
Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena states that it has been decided to delegate the authority to the National Transport Commission (NTC) for the regulation of all passenger transportation services including the three-wheelers.
Speaking to the media in Jaffna, the minister also pointed out that the Cabinet has granted approval to amend the relevant acts for carrying out regulatory activities on transport services including determining fares.