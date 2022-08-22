Eight including Buddhist monk arrested over July 09 incidents

Eight including a Buddhist monk have been arrested with regard to the incidents of forcible entry to Temple Trees and the President’s Office, stealing properties including the incidents of setting fire to the ministers’ houses.



The police stated that three including a Buddhist monk who were wanted in connection with forcible entry to the Presidential Secretariat and damaging its properties on July 09, were arrested at the Colombo Port City workspace and also within the areas of Pothuhera and Nugegoda.



The arrested 24-year-old Buddhist monk was found to be residing in a Buddhist temple in Pothuhera, while the 26-year-old employee of Colombo Port City is a resident of the Opanayake area.



It is reported that the other arrestee was a 53-year-old woman who was taken into custody by Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Unit in the Gothatuwa area.



Moreover, another suspect who is aged 60 has been arrested in the Bandaranaikapura area of Welikada in relation to the theft of property at the Temple Trees.



Seven decorative pieces of Brass and a large sized travelling bag which were stolen at the Temple Trees have been found in possession with the suspect, said the police.



Meanwhile, a 38-year-old person who is suspected to have unlawfullt assembled the protesters for the protest movement held at Polduwa Junction on July 13 and another 42-year-old person who acted as a member of an illegal demonstration during the curfew period within the relevant area have also been arrested in Kohilawatta.



Police further mentioned that the 39-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with the incidents of setting fire to the properties, two vehicles and the house of the MP Gamini Lokuge on July 09th, has been arrested within the Piliyandala area.



In addition, another suspect aged 18, was arrested in Hokandara concerning the incident of torching the house of MP Wimal Weerawansa and damaging the properties.



It is also mentioned that a 34-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an incident in which a group traveling in a bus was stopped in Kollupitiya on May 9th and had assaulted an Ambalangoda Pradeshiya Sabha member who was there and pushed him into the Beira Lake.



The Police Headquarters stated that the arrested suspects will be produced before the relevant courts.