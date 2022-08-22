8 arrested over assault on SDIG Tennakoon granted bail

8 arrested over assault on SDIG Tennakoon granted bail

August 22, 2022   01:39 pm

The eight suspects who were arrested in connection with assaulting Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, have been granted bail.

They were granted bail today (Aug 22) after pleading guilty before the Fort Magistrate’s court.

On May 10, amidst nationwide unrest that broke out after a brazen attack on the main anti-government protest sites in Colombo on the day before, Senior DIG Tennakoon sustained minor injuries in an assault carried out by a group of individuals at Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo. 

The angry mob had also attacked and damaged the high-ranking police officer’s vehicle. Footage of the incident, circulated on social media, had shown several persons surrounding and attacking the police officer with clubs, sticks and other objects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda