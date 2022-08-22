8 arrested over assault on SDIG Tennakoon granted bail

The eight suspects who were arrested in connection with assaulting Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, have been granted bail.

They were granted bail today (Aug 22) after pleading guilty before the Fort Magistrate’s court.

On May 10, amidst nationwide unrest that broke out after a brazen attack on the main anti-government protest sites in Colombo on the day before, Senior DIG Tennakoon sustained minor injuries in an assault carried out by a group of individuals at Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo.

The angry mob had also attacked and damaged the high-ranking police officer’s vehicle. Footage of the incident, circulated on social media, had shown several persons surrounding and attacking the police officer with clubs, sticks and other objects.