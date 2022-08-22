Police seek assistance to identify suspects who stormed PMs Office

Police seek assistance to identify suspects who stormed PMs Office

August 22, 2022   10:34 pm

Sri Lanka Police has sought public assistance to identify several persons who are accused of entering the Prime Minister’s Office and damaging its property on July 13. 

It said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is carrying out the investigations regarding the incident of several persons forcibly entering the Prime Minister’s Office and damaging its property on July 13. 

Accordingly, any information on the persons in the photographs below can be conveyed through the following phone numbers or through WhatsApp:

0718594924, 0718594950 or 0718594901

See photographs released by the police below:

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

US ambassador says using laws like PTA erodes democracy in Sri Lanka (English)

US ambassador says using laws like PTA erodes democracy in Sri Lanka (English)

US ambassador says using laws like PTA erodes democracy in Sri Lanka (English)

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment (English)

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment (English)

Second urea fertilizer shipment from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

Second urea fertilizer shipment from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

Estimated damages caused to Galle Face Grounds after protests (English)

Estimated damages caused to Galle Face Grounds after protests (English)

90-day detention orders issued on IUSF convenor and two others (English)

90-day detention orders issued on IUSF convenor and two others (English)

Egg producers and traders facing dilemma over control prices

Egg producers and traders facing dilemma over control prices

Transport Minister holds talks on introducing electric buses and tuk-tuks

Transport Minister holds talks on introducing electric buses and tuk-tuks

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.22

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.22