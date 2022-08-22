Sri Lanka Police has sought public assistance to identify several persons who are accused of entering the Prime Minister’s Office and damaging its property on July 13.

It said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is carrying out the investigations regarding the incident of several persons forcibly entering the Prime Minister’s Office and damaging its property on July 13.

Accordingly, any information on the persons in the photographs below can be conveyed through the following phone numbers or through WhatsApp:

0718594924, 0718594950 or 0718594901

See photographs released by the police below: