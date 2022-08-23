Showers expected in several provinces and districts

August 23, 2022   08:00 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kurunegala, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.  

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.      

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.

