Closest relatives permitted to meet Wasantha Mudalige and others

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has informed the attorney-at-law Nuwan Bopage that it will notify on granting permission for the IUSF convener Wasantha Mudalige and the two others who are detained for questioning under detention orders, to meet their next of kin after inquiring their consent.



In response to a request made by the attorney, police have stated that the copies of the detention orders have been handed over to the suspects personally.



In addition, the police have further mentioned that the relatives of the suspects have been given the opportunity to meet the suspects once a week from Monday to Friday from 09.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m.



For the matter, a letter confirming that they are the next of kin of the suspects must be obtained from the Grama Niladhari officer of the relevant area.



Three arrestees namely the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convener Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake who are being questioned by the police under the 90-day detention order have been detained at the Tangalle Detention Centre.