Man hacked to death near Kuliyapitiya Hospital

A person has been attacked with sharp weapons and murdered in the Kuliyapitiya area.



Police stated that two unidentified persons who arrived on a motorcycle have attacked the victim who was waiting in front of a hotel near Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital.



The victim has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital.



The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Dandagamuwa area in Kuliyapitya.



Police said that the motive behind the murder has not been uncovered yet.

