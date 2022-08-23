Man hacked to death near Kuliyapitiya Hospital

August 23, 2022   11:07 am

A person has been attacked with sharp weapons and murdered in the Kuliyapitiya area.
 
Police stated that two unidentified persons who arrived on a motorcycle have attacked the victim who was waiting in front of a hotel near Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital.
 
The victim has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital.
 
The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Dandagamuwa area in Kuliyapitya.
 
Police said that the motive behind the murder has not been uncovered yet.
 

 

