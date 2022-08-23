Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of five food items

August 23, 2022   11:55 am

The Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Pasanda Yapa Abeywardena states that the prices of five food items have been reduced with effect from today (23).

Accordingly, the price of Ponni Samba (Imported) has been reduced by Rs. 21 per kilogram and Nadu (Imported) by Rs. 2 while Dhal has been reduced by Rs. 25. 

Meanwhile, the price of Sprats has been slashed by Rs. 25 and Brown Sugar by Rs. 2 per kilogram.

Accordingly, the new prices of the items at Sathosa outlets are as follows:

Ponni Samba (Imported) - Rs. 194

Nadu (Imported) - Rs. 198

Dhal - Rs. 460

Brown Sugar - Rs. 310

Sprats - Rs. 1,375

