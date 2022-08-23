Court issues arrest warrant against Pathum Kerner

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of social media activist Pathum Kerner, who was an active member of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, and to produce him before the court.

The order has been issued over his failure to appear before the court in relation to the case filed regarding the recent incident of unruly behaviour at the Polduwa Junction near the entry road to the parliament, said Ada Derana court reporter.

The case has been filed by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Kerner was arrested on July 28 in connection with the incident while he was granted bail by the Colombo Additional Magistrate on August 03.

He had been accused of instructing people to assemble at the Polduwa Junction on the 13th of July and had breached the barricades set up for the security of the parliament.