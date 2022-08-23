Four police officers arrested for robbing a youth

Four police officers arrested for robbing a youth

August 23, 2022   01:23 pm

Kottawa Police states that four police officers attached to Malabe police station have been arrested in connection with an incident of robbing a gold chain and a mobile phone from a youth at Vidyala Junction in Kottawa.

The arrested police officers include a Police Sergeant and three Constables attached to the Malabe Police Station, said the police.

An official stated that one of the three Constables serves in the Police Special Bureau of Malabe Police.

Police have recovered the stolen gold chain, mobile phone and also the three-wheeler which the suspects used to commit the crime.

It is reported that the victim in question, a youth from Weeraketiya, had visited his sister’s residence located near Vidyala Junction in Kottawa on August 20 and had been waiting on the road in front of the house when the suspects who were in a three-wheeler had approached him.

They had reportedly approached him under the guise of asking about a certain road and had proceeded to rob the youth’s gold chain and smart phone before fleeing in the three-wheeler.

Following investigations carried out based on the complaint filed by the youth on Aug. 21, the three-wheeler used by the suspects was identified as belonging to a police constable attached to Malabe Police.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

