Non-vehicle fuel requirement registration and Tourist Fuel Pass to be introduced

Non-vehicle fuel requirement registration and Tourist Fuel Pass to be introduced

August 23, 2022   02:32 pm

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara states that a review meeting of the National Fuel Pass was held online this morning (Aug 23).

In a tweet, the Minister mentioned that the non-vehicle fuel requirement registration and the Tourist Fuel Pass will be introduced by the first week of September.

In addition, a special category of fuel quota additions for essential services is also to be introduced in comparison to the data obtained from the last three weeks, the minister pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition Leader Sajith speaks about state terrorism

Opposition Leader Sajith speaks about state terrorism

Opposition Leader Sajith speaks about state terrorism

Manusath Derana's new humanitarian initiative...

Manusath Derana's new humanitarian initiative...

Sri Lanka among top 5 countries with highest food price inflation in the world

Sri Lanka among top 5 countries with highest food price inflation in the world

Four police officers arrested for robbing a youth

Four police officers arrested for robbing a youth

Closest relatives permitted to meet Wasantha Mudalige and others held under detention orders

Closest relatives permitted to meet Wasantha Mudalige and others held under detention orders

' Kapuwa' charged with child molestation produced at court amidst protest

' Kapuwa' charged with child molestation produced at court amidst protest

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm