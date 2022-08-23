Non-vehicle fuel requirement registration and Tourist Fuel Pass to be introduced

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara states that a review meeting of the National Fuel Pass was held online this morning (Aug 23).

In a tweet, the Minister mentioned that the non-vehicle fuel requirement registration and the Tourist Fuel Pass will be introduced by the first week of September.

In addition, a special category of fuel quota additions for essential services is also to be introduced in comparison to the data obtained from the last three weeks, the minister pointed out.