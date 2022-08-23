SC concludes hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

August 23, 2022   03:53 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has concluded hearing of the nine petitions filed challenging the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The court concluded hearings today and informed that the Supreme Court determination would be delivered to the Speaker of Parliament, Ada Derana court reporter said. 

The Supreme Court this morning (23) commenced hearing of the petitions for the second consecutive day before a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Arjuna Obeysekera.

The petitions have been filed by nine citizens including the Secretary of the ‘Vinivinda Peramuna’ attoney-at-law Nagananda Kodituwakku, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, attorney-at-law Nuwan Ballantudawa, Tissa Bandara Ratnayake, H.D.J. Kulatunga and B.P. Dahanayake.

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petitions.

The petitions have alleged that the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are being violated through the 22nd Amendment to the constitution.

Therefore, the petitions have further requested the Supreme Court to give a decision that if it is necessary to pass the clauses included in the relevant bill, it should be passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Parliament and a referendum.

NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

