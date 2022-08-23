Sajith ready to fight for the rights of the youths

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa today charged that the government has created an era where the country’s youths are being hunted down by utilizing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He also pointed out that the President and the government has taken steps to issue detention orders under the Prevention of Terrorism Act against several individuals including IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige.

The younger generation led a huge revolution and as a result, they were able to oust the president who had plunged the country into a deep abyss, he added.

MP Sajith Premadasa further questioned whether it is terrorism when the youth participate in a protest, and present their political opinion, adding that the government has already brought down the younger generation to the same level as the LTTE.

“End this state terrorism immediately. Stop the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act to hunt down the youth of the country. If not, we will have to take to the streets with the country’s youth and engage in a massive protest movement for the rights of the youths.”

Premadasa who stated that they believe the government and the president will have some perception to release these arrested youths as soon as possible, also mentioned that at present, the country’s mandate lies with the younger generation.

“Please fulfill this duty for the country. Work for the youth. That is the hope of everyone in the country.”