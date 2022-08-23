Harsha chairs first meeting of Committee on Public Finance

August 23, 2022   05:14 pm

The first meeting of the Committee on Public Finance of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament was held today (23) under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament (Dr.) Harsha de Silva.

In accordance with the Standing Order 121, the Committee of Selection appointed SJB MP Harsha de Silva as the Chairman of the Committee recently.

Accordingly, the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 was considered at the committee and approved. Furthermore, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was also approved.

Regulations under the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017, Order under the Special Commodity Levy Act, No. 48 of 2007 and a Resolution under the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) also received approval of the Committee on Public Finance. 

