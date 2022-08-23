Three-hour power cut scheduled for tomorrow
August 23, 2022 05:38 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 3 hours for tomorrow (Aug 24).
Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW:
One hour and 40 minutes during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night.
Group CC:
Two hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.
Groups MNOXYZ:
Three hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.
Demand Management Schedule on 24.08.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd