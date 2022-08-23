Three-hour power cut scheduled for tomorrow

Three-hour power cut scheduled for tomorrow

August 23, 2022   05:38 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 3 hours for tomorrow (Aug 24).

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows:

 

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW:

One hour and 40 minutes during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC:

Two hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ:

Three hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

 


Demand Management Schedule on 24.08.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Opposition Leader Sajith speaks about state terrorism

Opposition Leader Sajith speaks about state terrorism

Manusath Derana's new humanitarian initiative...

Manusath Derana's new humanitarian initiative...

Sri Lanka among top 5 countries with highest food price inflation in the world

Sri Lanka among top 5 countries with highest food price inflation in the world

'Hal Sameera'arrested by STF with guns and ammo

'Hal Sameera'arrested by STF with guns and ammo

Closest relatives permitted to meet Wasantha Mudalige and others held under detention orders

Closest relatives permitted to meet Wasantha Mudalige and others held under detention orders

' Kapuwa' charged with child molestation produced at court amidst protest

' Kapuwa' charged with child molestation produced at court amidst protest

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of several food items