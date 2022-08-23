Sri Lanka suspends import of over 300 items

The import of over 300 items has been temporarily suspended with effect from today (August 23) under the Import and Export Control Act through a government notification by the Finance Ministry.

The regulation has been issued by has been issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, in terms of the powers vested in him by Section 20 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.

Cited as the "Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 13 of 2022", it temporarily suspends the importation of items listed under 305 HS Codes, effective from August 23 and effective until further notice.

However, it states that any goods specified in these Regulations, which have been shipped on board with the date of Bill of Lading / Airway Bill on or before August 23, 2022 and which arrived at any sea ports or airports in Sri Lanka on or before September 14, 2022, shall be allowed for Customs clearance.



It also says that the regulation shall not be applied for importation of any goods, specified in the these Regulations, by any enterprises / operators, approved under the Temporary Importation for Export Purposes (TIEP) Scheme of the Sri Lanka Customs or any enterprises approved under Section 17 of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) Act.

It further states that importation of any goods, specified in these Regulations, by any approved enterprises for processing and re-export purposes may be allowed by the Controller General of Imports and Exports Control on recommendation of the Secretary, Ministry of Industries or Director General, Export Development Board of Sri Lanka, case by case basis.

The host of items included in the list range from chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa, condensed milk, yogurt, coconuts, Coconut base arrack, roses to perfumes, beauty or make-up preparations, deodorants, dental floss and trunks, suit-cases, brief-cases to various clothing items.

See the full list of items below:

Imports & Exports (Control) Regulations No. 13 of 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd