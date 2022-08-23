State sector employees required to report for duty as usual

A circular has been issued to all heads of government institutions directing state sector employees to report for duty as usual from tomorrow (24 August).

The circular has been issued by Secretary to the Treasury K.M. Mahinda Siriwardena to all Secretaries to Ministries, Chairpersons of State Corporations, Statutory Boards, state-owned companies and Heads of Departments.

Accordingly, it states that the employees of all state enterprises are required to report for duty as per usual with effect from August 24, 2022.