Term of Presidential Commission probing incidents of violence extended

August 24, 2022   08:50 am

A special gazette notification has been published extending the term of the Presidential Commission on Inquiry appointed to look into the incidents of vandalism including looting, murders, arson, injuries caused to individuals and damages to properties in parts of the country between March 31 and May 15.

The communiqué was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This presidential commission was appointed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa via Gazette Extraordinary No. 2283/18, dated June 06.

The commission was directed to submit a report on the incidents before August 31.

However, President Wickremesinghe has extended the term of the commission until November 30.

The panel, headed by Supreme Court Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, also includes former Senior DIG S.M. Wickramasinghe and Additional Chief Assessor N.A.S. Wasantha Kumara.

Meanwhile the Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Buwaneka Herath serves as the Secretary to the commission.

