Four leading activists of ‘Aragalaya’ movement, who were accused of forcibly entering the President’s House in Colombo, have been granted bail.

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered to release Duminda Nagamuwa of Frontline Socialist Party, Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris, general secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union Joseph Stalin and Nalin Gunawardena on personal bail of Rs. 500,000 each.