Arrest warrant recalled after Pathum Kerner surrenders to court Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered to recall the arrest warrant issued against social media activist Pathum Kerner after he appeared before the court today (24).



Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala issued the order after Kerner surrendered via his attorney.



The Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Aug 23) issued a warrant for the arrest of Pathum Kerner, who was an active member of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and to produce him before the court over his failure to appear before the court in connection with a case filed over recent unruly behaviour at the Polduwa Junction near the entry road to the parliament.



President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne, who represented Kerner, told the additional magistrate that his client failed to appear before the court yesterday as he had noted down a wrong date for the trial. He also made an apology on behalf of his client.



After taking into account the submissions, the additional magistrate decided to recall the arrest warrant issued on Kerner and ordered him to appear before the court again on November 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.





NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.