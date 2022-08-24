Ven. Balangoda Kashyapa Thero under arrest

August 24, 2022   02:57 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero today (August 24).

Kashyapa Thero was placed under arrest when he arrived at the CID premises this morning to provide a statement with regard to his alleged forcible entry to the Temple Trees.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Police said it is seeking the assistance of the general public to identify 24 people who forcibly entered the Temple Trees and damaged its properties on July 09.

Information on these individuals can be submitted to the following contact numbers:
0112 421867
076 3477342
1997 (hotline)

See photographs released by the police below:

