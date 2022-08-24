Seven arrested over torching of Presidents residence remanded further

Seven arrested over torching of Presidents residence remanded further

August 24, 2022   03:26 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the seven suspects, who are in custody in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, to be further remanded further until September 07.

The magistrate issued the order after considering the objections with regard to granting bail to the suspects, presented by Additional Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundara who appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

During a protest staged outside President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence on 09th July, a group of people had stormed the premises and later set fire to the establishment which was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Wickremesinghe had inherited.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two people killed in fatal motor accident

Two people killed in fatal motor accident

Two people killed in fatal motor accident

Unable to sell eggs after MRP announcement, vendors complain

Unable to sell eggs after MRP announcement, vendors complain

Thereve never been rulers who rebuilt a country after destroying it - Lalakantha

Thereve never been rulers who rebuilt a country after destroying it - Lalakantha

'National Center for Struggle' declared open

'National Center for Struggle' declared open

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments

Sri Lanka begins talks with IMF

Sri Lanka begins talks with IMF

What happened to payment made to disputed Chinese fertilizer shipment?

What happened to payment made to disputed Chinese fertilizer shipment?

Govt notification issued suspending import of over 300 items

Govt notification issued suspending import of over 300 items