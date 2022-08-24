Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the seven suspects, who are in custody in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, to be further remanded further until September 07.

The magistrate issued the order after considering the objections with regard to granting bail to the suspects, presented by Additional Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundara who appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

During a protest staged outside President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence on 09th July, a group of people had stormed the premises and later set fire to the establishment which was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Wickremesinghe had inherited.