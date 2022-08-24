Sanath, Milan & Dan Priyasad ordered to hand over mobile phones to CID

Social activist Dan Priyasad and MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke have been ordered to hand over their mobile phones to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations on violent incidents on May 09.

The suspects, who are named as suspects in the brazen attacks on anti-government demonstrators outside Temple Trees in Kollupitiya and the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Geen, were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the suspects to be held in the custody of the court until their mobile phones are delivered to the CID.