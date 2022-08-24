Visiting IMF delegation calls on President Ranil

August 24, 2022   05:53 pm

The visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (Aug 24) to discuss the current situation of the economic crisis the nation is grappling with at present.

The meeting with the Head of State came after the delegates of the global lender kicked off discussions with Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe this morning, to finalize a bailout package, including restructuring debt of about USD 29 billion.

IMF’s Resident Representative for Sri Lanka, Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan and Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana also participated in the talks at the Central Bank premises.

The IM delegation will be in Colombo from August 24 to 31. Another round of discussion is scheduled to take place on August 26.

During the meeting with President Wickremesinghe, the IMF delegates have decided to hold further discussions with the Central Bank officials on technical issues, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

