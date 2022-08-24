CAA continues raids on vendors selling eggs at higher prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has initiated raids in search of the vendors selling eggs beyond the maximum retail price.

The officials said that the raids, which were carried out in several areas of the country yesterday (23), were continued today (24) as well.

Six such places where eggs were sold at prices exceeding the maximum retail price have been identified in the Gampaha District, according to the officers of the Gampaha District Consumer Affairs Authority.

The apprehensions were made in the areas of Udugampola and Negombo.

Further, it is reported that 10 shops that have been selling eggs at high prices were sued during the raids conducted in the Balangoda and Kahawatta areas. Among these was a shop attached to Balangoda cooperative service.

Associations of egg producers claimed that due to the high cost of production, they are unable to sell eggs at the price rates stipulated by the government.

Meanwhile, the members of the All-Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (24) to discuss the problems they are facing at the moment due to the new price controls.

They have informed the opposition leader that they find it difficult to sell eggs at the maximum retail prices announced in a recent gazette.