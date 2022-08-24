Shooting incident in Elpitiya claims another life

One person has been shot dead in the area of Uragasmandhandiya in Elpitiya this evening (Aug 24).

This is the third shooting incident reported in the country today.

Earlier today, the owner of a shop selling building materials was killed after two men on a motorcycle opened fire at him at Kurusa Handiya in Batapotha, Gampaha.

Meanwhile, another person was gunned down and wounded in Katuwila, Ahungalla by two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle. The shooting victim is currently receiving treatment at the Balapitiya Base Hospital, the police said further.