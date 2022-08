Saman Perera, the leader of ‘Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya’ (Our Power of People Party or OPPP) who was arrested yesterday, has been remanded until August 31 by the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested for allegedly harbouring a suspect allegedly involved in a murder that had taken place on the 5th of June in Kudawella.

The arrest was made by the officers of Tangalle Police on Thursday (Aug 24) in Kosgoda police area.