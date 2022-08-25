Private Bus Owners’ Association has filed a complaint with the European Union’s office and the OHCHR’s office in Colombo, with regard to the buses torched on the 09th of May amidst nationwide unrest that broke out following the attacks on anti-government protest sites in Colombo.

The president of the association, Gemunu Wijeratne said the owners of these buses are facing severe financial difficulties after their vehicles were set on fire.

The association has appealed to the international organizations to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and to do them justice.

According to Wijeratne, at least 50 buses were torched and destroyed that day.